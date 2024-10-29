Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

