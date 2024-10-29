Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,018 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,651 shares of company stock worth $3,423,005. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

