Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 17,850 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,046,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.