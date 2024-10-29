Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

