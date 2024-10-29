Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 90,930 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.