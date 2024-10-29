Independent Investors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $414.04 and a one year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.