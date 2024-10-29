Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.46% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS NJUL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 3,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.