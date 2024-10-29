Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.46% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $100,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS NJUL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 3,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.