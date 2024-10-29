Inscription Capital LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,788,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

