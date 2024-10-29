Inscription Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Lennar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

