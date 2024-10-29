Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 4,633 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.