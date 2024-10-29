Insider Buying: Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Insider Purchases A$46,200.00 in Stock

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Free Report) insider Robert(Bob) Fulker purchased 700,000 shares of Hillgrove Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,200.00 ($30,394.74).

Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

About Hillgrove Resources

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company’s flagship project is Kanmantoo Copper mine located approximately 55 kilometres from Adelaide, South Australia. Hillgrove Resources Limited was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Unley, Australia.

