Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $22,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,672.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 604,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Concentrix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,699 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $62,738,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

