Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $321,691.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,756,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,782,697.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.7 %

PAYC traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,985. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $247.42. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.