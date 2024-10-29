Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18.

On Monday, October 14th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96.

On Monday, October 7th, James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $2,771,078.76.

On Monday, September 30th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $2,794,367.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84.

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.80. The company had a trading volume of 304,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,840. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $377.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.