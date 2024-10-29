On October 24, 2024, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) released a Form 8-K filing, detailing significant updates within the company. Integer Holdings Corporation announced the results for the third quarter that ended on September 27, 2024. The company provided insights into its financial performance in a press release disclosed with the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

The report presented by Integer Holdings Corporation under Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 is considered furnished information and will not be filed pursuant to Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The data provided should not be integrated into any registration statement or document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced in the filing.

Additionally, Integer Holdings Corporation shared in the filing under Item 5.02 that Payman Khales, the current President of Cardio & Vascular, has been elevated to the newly established role of Chief Operating Officer. Simultaneously, Andrew Senn, serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development, and Investor Relations, has been appointed as the President of Cardio and Vascular. These transitions are expected to take effect during the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Khales, aged 55, brings substantial experience to his new role, having served in various prominent positions in companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. and Ingersoll Rand Company. Mr. Senn, aged 43, has also demonstrated significant contributions during his tenure with the company in different strategic roles.

As of the filing date, any potential compensation adjustments related to Mr. Khales’ new appointment have not been finalized, with the company noting that further details will be disclosed through an amendment to the Form 8-K if necessary. The filing clarified that there are no familial relationships between the newly appointed executives and other members of the company’s leadership team.

Moreover, Integer Holdings Corporation reported under Item 7.01 that the company has updated its Earnings Conference Call slide presentation for the third quarter of 2024 and made it available through the company’s website. Additionally, the company provided a press release announcing the appointments of Mr. Khales and Mr. Senn as Exhibit 99.2 in the filing.

The Form 8-K filing also listed the financial statement and exhibits, including a press release dated October 24, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2.

This announcement comes as Integer Holdings Corporation confirms key executive changes and discloses financial details for the third quarter, showcasing its commitment to operational enhancements and strategic leadership realignments.

