Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 91,011 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

