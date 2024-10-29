Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $203.76 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

