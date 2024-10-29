Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coty worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 41.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 12.6% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Coty by 54.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 376,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 40.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coty

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.