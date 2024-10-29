Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 78.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 297.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
