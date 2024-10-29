Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 78.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 297.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.