International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.