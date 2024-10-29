International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $211.04 and last traded at $212.12. 969,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,233,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

