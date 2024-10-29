Internet Computer Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.00 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00011070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and $61.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00036858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,833,723 coins and its circulating supply is 473,185,795 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.