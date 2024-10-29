InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,200. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

