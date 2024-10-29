Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 322,633 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 81,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,919. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.