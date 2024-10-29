Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 17,626 shares.The stock last traded at $114.65 and had previously closed at $115.45.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.