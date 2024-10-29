Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 17,626 shares.The stock last traded at $114.65 and had previously closed at $115.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
