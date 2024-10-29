Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

