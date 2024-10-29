Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XMHQ opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

