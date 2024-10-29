Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 151,762 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 590,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 42,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,443. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

