Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (APLE, CNC, CSGP, CTO, DOV, DTE, EGP, EHTH, FSP, GGAL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 28th:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

