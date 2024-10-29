Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (APLE, CNC, CSGP, CTO, DOV, DTE, EGP, EHTH, FSP, GGAL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 28th:
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
