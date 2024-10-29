io.net Self Reported Market Cap Hits $166.50 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $166.50 million and approximately $77.98 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,653.85 or 0.99643819 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,477.55 or 0.99398652 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About io.net

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.76028891 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $81,937,363.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

