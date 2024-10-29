Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

IOBCF stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

