Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance
IOBCF stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.75.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
