iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $6,861,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBB opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
