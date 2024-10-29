iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 468,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.