iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

