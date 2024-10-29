iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDIGet Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 6,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 224,144 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

