iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lowered by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

