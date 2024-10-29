iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 1,908,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.