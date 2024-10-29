iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $318.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $225.99 and a 52 week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

