iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.94 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

