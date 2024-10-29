iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,384. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

