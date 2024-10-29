ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. ITT also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.86 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

ITT Trading Up 0.3 %

ITT stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

