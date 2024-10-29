Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.870 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKHY opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $186.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

