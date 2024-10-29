JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %
JAKK stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $287.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
