JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAKK stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $287.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

