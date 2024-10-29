J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.05. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,741. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $176.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $162.97.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

