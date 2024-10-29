JPMorgan Claverhouse (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.21). The stock had a trading volume of 76,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,723. The stock has a market cap of £404.49 million, a PE ratio of 693.20 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 12 month low of GBX 627.56 ($8.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 717.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 720.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Stewart purchased 5,560 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £39,809.60 ($51,627.03). 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

