Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 1250580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 13.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36.

Insider Activity at Kanabo Group

In other news, insider Ian Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of Kanabo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,945.27). 37.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

