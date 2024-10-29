Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in October

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,032,200 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 4,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

Karoon Energy stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Tuesday. Karoon Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

