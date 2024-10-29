Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $424.43 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $424.43 million and $2.97 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,689.58 or 0.03778067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 230,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 230,811.74945976. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,673.59284233 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,054,628.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

