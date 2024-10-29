Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 7,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,039,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Kendrick Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £750,750.00, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

