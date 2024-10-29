Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.